Katharine House Hospice Open Gardens continues this weekend

Four gardens in Steeple Aston will open their gates this Sunday to raise money for the Adderbury hospice.

This village has been designated a Conservation Area for its architectural and historic interest and boasts some beautiful gardens.

Katharine House Hospice Open Gardens

Between 2pm and 6pm on 16 June four gardens will be open to the public, they are:

Primrose garden, a former kitchen garden to the 'big house'. Walled on all sides and covering one acre it holds island beds, herbaceous borders, vegetables, glasshouses and a pond. Please note that this garden is not suitable for wheelchairs.

Kralingen, Fenway, is over one acre and located on a south facing slope with an arboretum, flower borders, roses and an extensive water garden.

The Longbyre, Fir Lane, is a 1/4 acre garden with design features that create interest at all viewpoints incorporating water, mature shrubs and numerous planting schemes.

Cedar Cottage, is a south facing enclosed garden with a water feature, raised beds, fruit trees and secluded seating.

Tickets for access to all gardens are available at any of the four gardens and refreshments will be available at Cedar Cottage.

No dogs allowed with exception of guide dogs.

For more information visit www.khh.org.uk/Event/steeple-aston.