Katharine House Hospice goes retro with its popular sponsored walk in Banbury

Hannah Lehman and Charlotte Bound from Katharine House getting warmed up for this year’s 80s themed Moonlight Walk event (photo from Katharine House Hospice)

Walkers are being urged to dig out their leg warmers and shoulder pads and take part in the hospice’s Moonlight Walk (previously The Midnight Walk) on Saturday July 16.

Starting at Easington Sports Football Club in Banbury from 7pm, participating walkers can choose from a six or 10-mile walk, and enjoy all the usual fun and frolics that people have come to expect from a Katharine House fundraising event.

With food stalls, entertainment and a band performing all the best cheesy hits, the 80s themed event is a must for anyone looking for a family, fun-filled event, and a great way to raise much needed funds for the hospice.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katharine House Community Engagement Manager Cherida Plumb said: “We’re so excited for this one! The 80s was such a colourful, larger than life decade and we can’t wait to encapsulate that energy into our annual event.

“Our supporters have told us how much they missed doing the event in the evening, so we’ve changed the timings to make this a Moonlight Walk, giving participants the chance to enjoy our lovely town from a new perspective.

Katharine House Hospice is an adult hospice which opened in 1991 and provides holistic care that considers the physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs of a patient and their family. The hospice aims to help people make the most of the time they have left and create quality memories with their loved ones.

The main areas supported by Katharine House include areas and villages around Banbury, Bicester, Brackley, Byfield, Chipping Norton, Priors Marston, Shipston-on-Stour and Woodford Halse.

Though based at a purpose-built hospice in Adderbury, Katharine House, working in partnership with Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust cares for people at the hospice, in their own homes, in care homes, and in the Horton hospital.