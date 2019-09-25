Katharine House face funding shortfall

Katharine House Hospice has launched an appeal in an urgent attempt to close the charity’s funding deficit.

The hospice, which cares for more than 800 people facing a life-limiting illness every year, faces a budgeted shortfall of £435,000 in the next year due to rising healthcare costs and an unsustainable hospice funding model from government.

The shortfall is the equivalent of Katharine House only being able to open for eleven months of the year and must urgently be resolved.

Angharad Orchard, the charity’s chief executive, said: “For the patients who need our specialist support at the most difficult of times, this would be unthinkable.

“Every day, hundreds of people rely on your local hospice to be there when needed and thanks to your support, our doors are open every day.”

Costs to keep Katharine House running each day are rising, yet the percentage of government funding the hospice receives as a proportion of costs has shrunk from 31 per cent to 24 per cent in the last five years.

Each year the number of people needing the hospice’s care increases, and the charity needs to urgently bridge the £400,000 shortfall to ensure services can continue.

The government’s recent commitment to review hospice funding has been welcomed by Katharine House, but the charity says the additional £25 million promised by the government will not solve the problem hospices face when split across England’s 155 hospices.

Ms Orchard added: “Every day, the support of local people is helping our doctors and nurses to meet the growing and changing needs of our community.

“However, we must ensure we can continue to meet people’s needs today, tomorrow and for years to come, and I hope Katharine House can count on your help again today.

“Just £30 could provide two days of care to a patient in need in our community.

“At any one time around 300 local people receive our compassionate support and end-of-life care – at home, at the hospice, as a visitor to our new Living Well service or at the Horton Hospital thanks to people like you.

“It will only take a moment of your time to donate, by post, online or by phone.

“Please help keep Katharine House at the heart of our community and ensure the compassionate end of life care our community needs continues all year round.

Thank you for everything you do, on behalf of us all at Katharine House and the hundreds of people you help support every year.”

For more info visit www.khh.org.uk.