Clarkson’s Farm star Kaleb Cooper performed the opening ceremony at Chipping Norton's new dementia centre last week.

The opening last Thursday was the official launch of a new service in the town, offering care sessions for up to 40 individuals living with dementia per day.

Based in Cromwell Park, it is the sixth branch of Dementia Active, which started with sessions in a village hall in 2018 and later opened a day centre in Banbury.

The Chipping Norton branch has been named The Beverley Calvert Centre, named after one of Dementia Active’s founder members. Kaleb Cooper spent the afternoon with staff, members and the family of the late Beverley Calvert including her husband John.

Founder Andy Gill says the respite sessions offered will give partners and carers of those with dementia some personal time.

Importantly, they provide centre users valuable care, stimulation and recreation.

“We encourage conversation socially – especially upon arrival and during lunch – and through more structured reminiscence sessions,” said Mr Gill.

"Group activities provide a chance to engage playfully, with overall benefits including increased energy levels and enhanced cognition.

"Our activities range from topical discussions and gentle exercise to dancing, arts and crafts and performances by professional entertainers every few weeks.

"We provide a three-course lunch and refreshments throughout our sessions. Our groups are intimate, ensuring a high staff-to-member ratio. Additionally, we can provide local transportation to and from sessions in some cases for those without other travel options.”

The foundation of the Chipping Norton Centre has been made possible with fundraisers’ help, and in particular the Step Change Fund and Bloxdent, both of which have provided funding towards core costs.

Dementia Active will continue to rely on fundraising support from the people of Chipping Norton and Banbury. Other centres are in Witney, Carterton and Evenley near Brackley.

The organisation aims to build a nationwide network of Dementia Active centres that provide life-enhancing cognitive stimulation and social support. By working alongside families, carers, and communities, they help people with dementia stay connected, capable and at home in the world they know and love for as long as possible.

To find out more about Dementia Active see their website at dementiactive.co.uk/.