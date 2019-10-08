'Justice for Harry' fundraising page raises £10,000 to bring diplomat back to UK

An online fundraising page dedicated to Northampton Town fan Harry Dunn has now raised more than £10,000 to help any legal costs to bring the wife of a US diplomat back to England to face justice.

The "Justice For Harry" GoFundMe page broke through the £10,000 mark today (October 8) after just six days of fundraising - with the last £4,000 being donated in just the past 24 hours.

Harry Dunn was killed in a road traffic collision near Croughton in August.

It has pledged to help pay any legal costs needed to bring wife of US diplomat Anne Sacoolas - a suspect in the death of Harry Dunn - back to the UK after she flew to the US using diplomatic immunity.

Set up by Marilyn Talbot on behalf of Charlotte Charles, the page is headed, Justice For Harry. The hashtag #JusticeForHarry was trending on social media on Monday.

Harry Dunn, 19 of Charlton near Brackley, died in hospital earlier this year, following the collision on the B4031 Park End, Croughton. He was riding a motorcycle at the time of the head-on collision with a car.

The page reads: "Harry leaves behind a devastated mother and father Charlotte and Tim, twin brother Niall, step parents Bruce and Tracey and a large close knit family who are struggling to come to terms with the tragic and abrupt end to Harry’s life.

"Harry’s love for his family and friends outshone everything and made him the caring and loving young man he was. The family are so pleased to see how much Harry was loved by so many, as demonstrated by the huge turnout for his funeral."