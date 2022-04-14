'Just keep breathing' jokes Banbury centenarian when asked for the secret of long life

Edith with team member Shania and her cake

A Banbury centenarian has celebrated her 101st birthday and revealed her secret to living a long and joyful life is to simply not give up.

Edith Adelaide Carter, from Care UK’s Highmarket House, on North Bar Place, marked the impressive milestone on April 8, and was joined by residents and team members to toast the special occasion.

Revealing her secret to a long and happy life, Edith, who is well known at the home for her sense of humour, said: “Just keep breathing.”

Enjoying the special day with a slice of birthday cake and a host of special gifts, the team went above and beyond to ensure Edith enjoyed a celebration fit for a queen, complete with a delicious heart-shaped birthday cake.

Francesca Cowley, home manager at Highmarket House, said: “Everyone had a wonderful time celebrating Edith’s birthday, and she was particularly pleased to receive her beautifully decorated birthday cake.

“Edith has been living at Highmarket House for nearly four years now, and it’s fair to say the home wouldn’t be the same without her. Her wonderful sense of humour never fails to make us laugh and definitely keeps us on our toes!

“Here at Highmarket House, we always strive to make an occasion of birthdays, and Edith’s 101st was no exception. We had great fun decorating her bedroom and baking her a special birthday cake.”

Edith was born in North London in 1921 and has lived in several different places in the capital before moving to Banbury in 1980.

A trained balloon operator, she joined the WRAF during the war and operated balloons in the mechanical transport department.

After the war, Edith used her sewing skills to craft skirts for Waldmans, which were stocked in Selfridges.

Edith married her late husband (John George, who was known as Jack), on April 6, 1940. Together they had two daughters, Brenda and Pauline, as well as a granddaughter Rebecca, and great-grandson, Orson.