Jubilee day dawns - and residents around the Banbury area decorate their homes and streets

The celebrations for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee have begun – and the Banbury area is showing some amazing displays.

By Roseanne Edwards
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 9:37 am
The beautifully decorated home of Jan and Graham Hall of Hornton
This amazing show is just one house – of Jan and Graham Hall in Hornton whose home is decorated with this wonderful red, white and blue decoration.

In other areas of the district flags are flying, gates and hedges have been adorned with bunting and volunteers are preparing halls, playgrounds and streets in preparation for their own celebrations of Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne.

If you would like to send your pictures to us for publication, email them to [email protected]

Please ensure any people are happy to have their picture publicised and for children, that their parents give that consent.

Some photos will be used in galleries online over the four day Jubilee holiday and some will be selected for publication in a display in next week’s Banbury Guardian.

