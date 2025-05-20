Journalist and international commentator visits Banbury for talk next month

Journalist and international commentator Mark Seddon visits Banbury for a talk next month.

A former editor of Tribune and speechwriter for Ban Ki-Moon (then secretary-general of the United Nations), Mr Seddon is Director of the Centre for United Nations Studies at the University of Buckingham. He has enjoyed an illustrious career as a journalist.

He has been invited to Banbury by the North Oxfordshire Socialist Alliance (NOSA) on Wednesday, June 11.

“At a time of political turmoil and the decline in popularity of the two main parties, Mark will discuss ‘where next?’ for disaffected voters,” said spokesman Derek Evans. “His talk is titled ‘Why We Need a New Movement of the Red and the Green’. He will welcome audience participation in considering alternatives to the status quo.” Mr Seddon’s 2011 autobiography, Standing for Something – Life in the Awkward Squad, describes his time as a dissenter within New Labour and as a foreign TV reporter.

As well as editing Tribune, he was UN and Diplomatic Correspondent for Al Jazeera English, speechwriter to the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Ban Ki-moon, and Director of Communications for the International Commission on Financing Global Education Opportunity, chaired by UN Special Envoy for Global Education and former UK Prime Minister, Rt Hon Gordon Brown.

He has also been an activist and parliamentary candidate with the Labour Party and served on the National Executive Committee, the National Policy Forum and the Economic Policy Commission, chaired by Gordon Brown. The event is free but places should be reserved through Mary Evans Young at [email protected] The talk starts at 7.30pm at The Cornhill Centre, near Market Square, Banbury