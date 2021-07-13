Joseph’s Amazing Camels’ Countryside Show and Camel Racing Extravaganza returns to Shipston farm

Josephs Amazing Camels Countryside Show and Camel Racing Extravaganza returns to Shipston farm on Sunday July 18 (submitted photo from the farm)

This year's event also includes added attractions of pig racing and a stunning Andalusian horse display as well as the exciting camel racing, classic cars, stalls, a bar, games and a pets’ corner.

The event will be this Sunday July 18 from 12 to 5pm at the Old Farm House, White House Farm, Idlicote, CV36 5DN.

The show opens at 12 noon and live entertainment kicks off with the first camel race at 1pm, with four heats on the hour, culminating with the four top jockeys - local riders and seasoned camel jockeys - contesting the final at 5pm.

Refreshments include various food stalls, a bar and there are also trade stands including The Coffee Cube, British Polo Gin, beautiful art prints and more, plus games – Rodeo Bull, Hook the Duck and a Tombola.

Tickets can be booked online £7.50 adult, £5 child 5-16, £15 Family (2 adults , 2-3 children). Dogs welcome - on leads (and poo must be picked up).

Tickets will be available to purchase online until July 17 at 5pm. Book your tickets online here: http://jacamels.co.uk/index.php?cID=167Tickets will also be available to purchase on the day at the gate on a cash only basis.