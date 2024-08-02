Jeremy Clarkson submits new plans to update his Oxfordshire village pub

By Noor Qurashi
Published 2nd Aug 2024, 14:33 BST
Jeremy Clarkson has submitted a new plan to update a pub he recently purchased in the Cotswolds.

The former Top Gear star, whose Diddly Squat Farm is based in Chadlington, bought the Oxfordshire village pub The Windmill near Burford amid reports he offered almost £1 million for the property.

This proposal is a variation to the existing permission Mr Clarkson has already secured.

An applicant planning paper states: “To update the floor plans to include a bar on the first floor, extend the licensable area outside the premises and include a temporary tent in a fixed location.”

The Windmill as seen from above. The pub comes with five acres of Oxfordshire countryside.placeholder image
The Windmill as seen from above. The pub comes with five acres of Oxfordshire countryside.

Mr Clarkson recently remarked of the pub: “There is some work to be done on the pub itself as the cellar is too small, the gable end is falling down, the outside decking area is dangerous, the water is unfit for human consumption, the loft is full of dead rats and the lavatories are illegal.”

“And I can’t start work on any of these things now because when I bought the pub, I inherited a long-standing commitment to a young couple who, in a couple of weeks’ time, are having their wedding reception there.”

A spokesman for West Oxfordshire District Council said: “We have received an application to vary the Premise Licence at the Windmill Restaurant.

“It will follow the legal process for an application for this type which starts with a 28 day public consultation before the council determines the request in line with national guidelines, taking into account any feedback received.”

