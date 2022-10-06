Jeremy Clarkson ordered to shut Diddly Squat Farm's dining areas near Chipping Norton

Jeremy Clarkson has been ordered to shut his farm's cafe and restaurant near Chipping Norton over claims he has breached planning laws.

The TV star has appealed an enforcement notice for Diddly Squat Farm after West Oxfordshire District Council (WODC) took action.

The farm, in Chadlington, is featured in the Amazon Prime Video documentary series, Clarkson's Farm.

It has been the centre of a long-running row with the council.

In a statement, the authority said: "Council officers have worked with the owner and planning agents of the business, over many months, to investigate breaches in planning control, advising on how the business can be operated in a lawful way and trying to reach a solution.

"The business continues to operate outside the planning permissions granted and advice has been ignored. The activity has also had a significant impact on the local community."

Agents working on the farm's behalf denied it breached planning laws.

