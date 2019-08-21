Jazz club to be village’s latest music attraction

Cropredy is about to add another string to its already laden bow when the first ever Cropredy Jazz Club opens its doors next month.

The first of the once a month events takes place on Saturday, September 7 from 7.15pm at the village hall and is the brainchild of jazz musician Paul Jefferies and wife Jayne.

Paul said: “We run kind of pop up jazz clubs in four or five different venues around Oxfordshire and they do really well. They always nearly sell out and we get between 80 and 90 people.

“We usually host them in village halls and we create a Ronnie Scotts vibe, candle light, tablecloths and we thought we would add one last one.”

The jazz clubs attract professional musicians from across the UK giving them a chance to showcase their music to a wider audience while giving rural residents the opportunity to discover new talent.

Paul said: “It gives all of the musicians, a lot of them from London, who don’t get much of an opportunity to come out to these areas to come and play.

“We have musicians who are playing at Ronnie Scotts and Chelsea’s 606 Club and we bring them out here.

“There are some village touring schemes that do a similar thing but they don’t bother with the ambience.”

Jazz is as much about the music as it is the setting and mood so the sit down two hour concerts have been designed to celebrate the music and the stories behind them in a jazz club feel.

The evenings are also a chance for those who don’t quite have the ears for jazz to give it a go, and at £12 a head there is little to lose.

Jayne said: “I got into jazz through gypsy jazz as I didn’t get what they did, why does one stop then another go? But gypsy jazz is very accessible.

“The more you listen to it the more you get into it. Some of the modern stuff I don’t really like but we don’t really play modern jazz where you can’t see a thread.”

Well known for its folk music links via the annual Fairport Cropredy Convention the area also has one of the finest musical instrument makers in the world and is how Paul and Jayne chose Cropredy as their final pop up jazz club locale.

Paul said: “In Wiliamscott they have a world renowned double bassist living there, that’s Thomas Martin. Thomas and his son George Martin run very successful bass luthier, they make basses and I have my bass repaired there. I have just started playing one of their basses as well, funnily enough.”

The inaugural event features the Stuart Henderson Quartet who take the audience on a musical journey from the early 1900s to the current day.

The event is bring your own alcohol and food but glasses are provided.

To book and find out more about upcoming events visit www.cropredyjazz.co.uk.