'It's too much of a good service to lose' Fundraiser launched to help support vital Banbury driver service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An online fundraiser has been set up to help fund vital services provided by Banbury’s Volunteer Driver Service after it parts ways with Citizens Advice.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Volunteer Driver Service was set up as a project by Citizens Advice West Northants and Cherwell in 2012.

From its beginning, the group’s purpose has been to provide transport for people who do not have their own vehicle or are struggling to get around.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the work the Volunteer Driver Service does involves taking elderly residents to important doctor or hospital appointments.

Calvin Findlay (L) and Keith Davies have launched an online fundraiser to help support the relaunch of Banbury's Volunteer Driver Service.

Since its formation 13 years ago, the charity has grown to use a team of around 190 regular volunteer drivers who use their own vehicles to cover roughly 30,000 miles a month.

It has also expanded well beyond the boundaries of Banbury and now has drivers based in Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Staffordshire.

Due to Citizens Advice refocusing its efforts towards community help and information points, the Volunteer Driver Service found itself without its backing and was set to close this Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, thanks to three people who were previously overseeing the project, the Volunteer Driver Service has now been registered as a community company and will continue to provide its vital service.

One of the directors at the Volunteer Driver Service, Calvin Findlay, said: “Like a lot of charities, Citizens Advice are struggling financially, so they are no longer able to keep the Volunteer Driver Service going.

“We realise how important the service is for the community, getting people to essential appointments, so we thought we would set up a community interest company because it's too much of a good service to lose.”

The Volunteer Driver Service will temporarily close on April 4 for a few weeks while Calvin and the team get the service’s finances in order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Founder of the service and fellow director, Keith Davies, has already put £10,000 from his pocket into the new company to ensure the transition is as smooth as possible.

However, the team is hoping to raise a further £2,000 through the fundraiser to add to Keith’s generous donation to help support the relaunch of the service.

They hope to be able to fully relaunch the Volunteer Driver Service again at the end of April or the beginning of May.

Keith and Calvin are optimistic that the service will now get more funding than before because it will now be eligible for mid-range funding that it wasn’t able to receive when part of Citizens Advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Calvin said: “Due to Citizens Advice's size, we were not always able to receive funding, so we are hoping now that the service will get more funding and grow even bigger.”

Calvin assures that nothing will change for the passengers who use the service following the relaunch in a few weeks' time.

The Volunteer Driver Service will continue to use the same phone number as before but also advises service users to keep an eye on its Facebook page for updates on its relaunch.

For more information about the Volunteer Driver Service or to donate to its online fundraiser, visit:https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/volunteer-driver-service-cic