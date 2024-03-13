'It's one of the best things I've done' - Banbury soldier looks back on a busy year with the reserves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Private Kate MacAngus, who runs a jewellery business in her home near Banbury, originally joined the Army Reserves after becoming tired of her day-to-day life.

Now, after around a year and a half with the squadron, Kate has thrown herself at every course available and has picked up a collection of qualifications and skills, which she says have grown her as a person.

Kate said: “My husband and dad say joining the reserves was the best thing I’ve ever done; they say that they have seen me grow and change.

"When I reflect, I realise it has brought so much to my life, made me more confident, and it is definitely one of the best things I’ve done.”

Alongside the Royal Logistic Corp (RLC) trade courses, where soldiers like Kate pick up various driving licences and learn how to use vehicles on different terrains, joining the reservists has given Kate the chance to rediscover an old passion.

A keen horse rider in her youth, Kate jumped at the chance to make a return to the saddle and participate in a number of riding courses and competitions over the past year.

Kate said: “I used to horse ride when I was younger, but then going into work, I stopped because I couldn’t find the time or money to do it anymore, but when I saw there was an opportunity to take lessons, I thought I’d really like to give that a go.

Kate has rediscovered her passion for horse riding and jumping since joining the Army Reserves.

"It’s outside of my normal soldier training, and we get to do a dressage series and take part in showjumping competitions. It’s been really good representing the RLC and Banbury at all the different events and competitions.”

As well as horse riding, Kate has joined a netball team and completed adventure training, which saw her learn to sail a boat around the west coast of Scotland.

Kate said: “This was a great experience, as I’ve never sailed a boat before, and I gained a qualification as well as having the chance to taste some of Scotland’s finery with a whisky tasting session on the Isle of Skye.”

For her role as a Royal Logistics Corps soldier, Kate has pushed herself beyond her comfort zone and taken on challenges she would never have dreamed of only a few years ago.

She said: “I recently completed my theory and practical offroad Land Rover training on Salisbury Plain, which was really good. It was quite a practical course, so we spent a lot of time on the plain, going up and down some of the steep off-road sections.

"We learned what to do when the Land Rover skids, the limits of the vehicle, and to trust the vehicle. At home, I use a normal car, so learning to trust the Rover to handle the different terrain and the steepness was a really good and challenging lesson for me.