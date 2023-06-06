'It's heartbreaking': Brackley sheltered housing residents fear eviction from long-standing home

Residents of Brackley’s Diana House sheltered housing fear they may be forced to move from their homes after receiving consultation letters from property owners Abbeyfield.

The home was first opened in 1998 by Earl Spencer in honour of his sister, Princess Diana, and houses 14 permanent residents who enjoy independent living with meals provided.

Now, after receiving letters informing them that Abbeyfield is conducting a consultation period regarding the future of the property, many of the residents fear they may face eviction from their homes.

Resident Jeanette Dobbs moved into the home to support her husband, who has dementia and was struggling at home. She had hoped to be the longest-serving resident, but now worries she may be forced to move away from her home town of over 30 years and her family and friends in Brackley.

She said: "We are like a family and are always there for each other if somebody is a bit low or upset. We meet for coffee breaks and talk with each other over lunch and tea. It's a very good community, it would be a shame to be scattered all over the place.

"Nobody knows where they are going, and a lot of people here are incapable of making their own meals and couldn’t go back into a home environment, but they are also not ready for a care home.

"There are other sheltered houses in Brackley, but you have to look after yourself and prepare all of your own meals, whereas this is the only place in Brackley that you can get meals."

The house contains a mixture of ages, with the eldest at 96 and the youngest in their early 60s, who all rent a studio room with an en-suite bathroom.

Residents have been told by staff members that they will be helped in finding new homes if the consultation period, which ends on July 30, results in eviction notices.

Jeanette said: "It’s such a shame. We have the local children from Winchester House School bring flowers to the home at Easter for the residents, and it's a good community.

"We have a full house at the moment with 14 residents, some have been here for six or seven years, and they are all very depressed and downhearted, some even in tears. It's really heartbreaking. I always planned to be the longest-serving resident, but that’s not going to happen now.

A spokesperson from Abbeyfield issued a statement said: "We recently completed the latest review of all of our homes as part of making a clear plan for the future of the organisation and each of our homes."

“These reviews considered how our properties can keep pace with the changing needs, tastes, and expectations of older people, the investment required to bring them up to modern standards, and whether they are able to meet new regulatory and energy efficiency requirements. We also needed to reflect how the past few difficult years have impacted the organisation’s finances, particularly the impact of the Covid pandemic, the huge increase in energy prices, rising inflation, and rapidly increasing operating costs.”

"Having fully considered the findings of this review, it is with regret that we have made the difficult decision to begin consulting on the future of Diana House in Brackley. Everybody taking part in the consultation process will have the opportunity to share their thoughts, ideas, and any proposals they may have before a final decision is made.