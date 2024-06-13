Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Fresh plans have been lodged to build new homes in an village near Chipping Norton “awash with sewage” which opponents describe as an “absolutely terrible idea”.

Applicant Columbia Mills Developments would like to build 16 houses in Church Road in Milton-under-Wychwood near Burford and Chipping Norton.

It says the proposals seek to make a “positive contribution” to the village with its mix of eight affordable and eight self-build dwellings with associated works including to access, provision of landscaping, public open space and new footpath links.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objector Sharona Sexton, of Brookfield Close, said: “This development is far too large for Milton under Wychwood’s services to cope with.

Applicant Columbia Mills Developments would like to build 16 houses in Church Road in Milton-under-Wychwood near Burford and Chipping Norton.

“Milton will suffer, like the vast majority of built up UK, with no doctor appointments, no parking and importantly, even worse issues either sewage and drainage.

“It’s an absolutely terrible idea.”

Isaac Pattis, of Shipton Road, added: “Until Thames water can be forced to sort the overwhelmed sewage treatment infrastructure in Milton-under-Wychwood, no further development should be allowed.

“I am not anti-development, but I am vehemently opposed to the reckless public policy that is allowing them to continue to massively pollute local waterways.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An applicant planning paper says: “These proposals seek to make a positive contribution to the village with a contemporary addition that is specific to its context, respects the ecology of the site, and makes new connections with its surroundings.

“The aim, to reimagine the site as a richly improved landscape that contributes to the public realm, accommodates a grouping of high quality dwellings in a pattern of development appropriate to the unique context, and takes the opportunity to remediate the blight of recent unsympathetic use as a builders’ yard and vehicle pound.”

Measurement area for the site is 1.8 hectares and it is used as for commercial storage building materials and vehicles as well as stable buildings.

The application has been submitted in outline meaning further details around design and landscaping are yet to be included.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Objector Paul Bishop, of Wychwood Drive, concluded: “Three little words… sewage, sewage, sewage..!

“More houses result in more sewage and the village is awash with it all ready.

“Not to mention the lack of parking, overburdened GP surgery, loss of community.