'It's amazing, we have come so far' - Banbury dancing school bags five medals at the Dance World Cup

Some of the talented young dancers from the School For Stars dance academy with their Dance World Cup medals.

A group of talented young dancers from a Banbury dance school have bagged five medals at the Dance World Cup finals held in Spain.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 12 dancers from the School For Stars dance academy were selected to represent England at the tournament.

Aged between six and 12 years old, the dancers performed in troupes, duets and as solo dancers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal at The School For Stars, Tee Lily, said: “The dancers completed 14 routines in total, across four different genres: jazz, acro, tap and lyrical.”

The Banbury dancers were not just there to make the numbers up and picked up two gold medals in the acro solo category.

They also collected a silver medal in the acro solo and the duet's category, and one of the troupes bagged a bronze medal.

Speaking about the fantastic result, Tee said: “It’s absolutely amazing. I’m really proud of them and how far we have come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When we first set up the school, I never thought we would get to this level and standard.

“We went there just to compete and for the experience, so to come home with five medals is insane.”

To qualify for the prestigious competition, the dance school submitted videos of their dancers performing.

The top four dancers in each genre were then selected to perform at the Dance World Cup for England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those selected would spend around a week (July 3 to July 12) in Burgos, Spain, competing against the best dancers from 51 nations.

Tee added: “The event was huge, with around 8,500 dancers performing across the week.

“We made some incredible memories and got to watch how different countries have different dancing styles.

“The whole week was an amazing experience, and we met loads of people from dance schools across the world and the UK.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The School For Stars are now preparing for next year’s Dance World Cup, which will be held in Dublin next summer.

Whilst Tee and the other principals are putting the dancers through their paces, they are also on the lookout for sponsors to help fund the trip.

Anyone who is interested in helping the School For Stars should contact the school via its social media pages.

To contact the school, visit: https://www.facebook.com/www.juliebruce.co.uk