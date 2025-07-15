'It's amazing, we have come so far' - Banbury dancing school bags five medals at the Dance World Cup

By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Jul 2025, 15:58 BST
Some of the talented young dancers from the School For Stars dance academy with their Dance World Cup medals.placeholder image
Some of the talented young dancers from the School For Stars dance academy with their Dance World Cup medals.
A group of talented young dancers from a Banbury dance school have bagged five medals at the Dance World Cup finals held in Spain.

Around 12 dancers from the School For Stars dance academy were selected to represent England at the tournament.

Aged between six and 12 years old, the dancers performed in troupes, duets and as solo dancers.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Principal at The School For Stars, Tee Lily, said: “The dancers completed 14 routines in total, across four different genres: jazz, acro, tap and lyrical.”

The Banbury dancers were not just there to make the numbers up and picked up two gold medals in the acro solo category.

They also collected a silver medal in the acro solo and the duet's category, and one of the troupes bagged a bronze medal.

Speaking about the fantastic result, Tee said: “It’s absolutely amazing. I’m really proud of them and how far we have come.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When we first set up the school, I never thought we would get to this level and standard.

“We went there just to compete and for the experience, so to come home with five medals is insane.”

To qualify for the prestigious competition, the dance school submitted videos of their dancers performing.

The top four dancers in each genre were then selected to perform at the Dance World Cup for England.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Those selected would spend around a week (July 3 to July 12) in Burgos, Spain, competing against the best dancers from 51 nations.

Tee added: “The event was huge, with around 8,500 dancers performing across the week.

“We made some incredible memories and got to watch how different countries have different dancing styles.

“The whole week was an amazing experience, and we met loads of people from dance schools across the world and the UK.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The School For Stars are now preparing for next year’s Dance World Cup, which will be held in Dublin next summer.

Whilst Tee and the other principals are putting the dancers through their paces, they are also on the lookout for sponsors to help fund the trip.

Anyone who is interested in helping the School For Stars should contact the school via its social media pages.

To contact the school, visit: https://www.facebook.com/www.juliebruce.co.uk

Related topics:BanburySpainEngland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice