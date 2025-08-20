'It’s amazing to see people feel connected': Social group launches in Banbury for adults with learning difficulties and disabilities

A new social group has been launched in Banbury for adults with learning difficulties and disabilities.

Limitless Banbury holds regular free-to-attend social events at the Church House restaurant in North Bar Street.

Set up by Jessica Reeve and Shannon Payne, Limitless aims to provide a safe space for adults with learning difficulties and disabilities to meet others.

The pair both work in the care industry and noticed there weren’t enough social activity groups in the area for adults with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND).

Jessica said: “We noticed a real need for more opportunities to build connections, combat loneliness, and bring people together in a relaxed, welcoming environment.

“The social nights have been a great way to start filling that gap, and it’s been amazing to see people making new friends and feeling more connected.”

The group meets for three hours every couple of weeks to play board games, enjoy a drink or meal and play board games.

Jessica added: “Our mission is to create safe, welcoming spaces where individuals can socialise, build friendships, and enjoy a variety of inclusive activities.

“We’re planning to do even more in the future, from themed evenings to larger events and day trips.”

Alongside the social events, Limitless Banbury hopes to launch new inclusive sessions where people can book onto activities and events.

The group will next host a social event in September; more information about this will be released nearer the time.

For more information about Limitless Banbury, including details about future social events, visit: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61575828653735