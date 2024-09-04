'It’s amazing to be recognised' - care home worker near Banbury receives award for hard work

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home worker near Banbury has received an industry award in praise of his high standard of work.

Sundarraj Kalidoss from Glebefields Care Home in Drayton, just outside Banbury, received the central region’s Learner of the Year award as part of the Barchester Care Awards.

The awards were created by care provider Barchester to recognise and celebrate staff who go the extra mile.

Categories range from Registered Nurse of the Year, Carer of the Year, Dementia Care Champion and Activities Coordinator of the Year.

Sundarraj Kalidoss from Glebefields Care Home has been awarded the Learner of the Year award.

Sundarraj was selected from 5,000 nominations submitted from across the county due to his high standard of work.

He said: “It’s amazing to be recognised for all the hard work and the time invested in the last two years.

"The journey from relocating to the UK, becoming a senior carer, then a care practitioner and finally a registered nurse in the UK has been incredible. This would not have been easy without the right guidance and support from the team, colleagues and management.

"I am really thankful to everyone who has been part of this beautiful journey of mine. I can’t wait for the national round of judging and I hope the deserving candidate wins!”

Sundarraj Kalidoss celebrating his win among fellow Glebefields Care Home staff.

Following Sundarraj’s regional win, he is now through to the national finals, where an overall winner will be announced at a special event in October.

General Manager at Glebefields, Nisha Shaji, said: “This is an amazing achievement, and the whole home is supporting Sundarraj. "Sundarraj had been very well deserving of this recognition, especially for the hard work he has put in throughout his journey with Glebefields.”