'It’s about doing things to help people' - Banbury superstars celebrate 30 years of volunteering

A hardworking pair of volunteers have been treated to an afternoon tea by Katharine House after raising nearly £190,000 in over 30 years for the Banbury area hospice.

The tea was organised by the hospice as a way of thanking and congratulating Dot Tagg and Pat Russell for all their hard work, commitment, and dedication as volunteers over the past 30 years.

Having met each other whilst volunteering at the hospice in 1991, the pair became firm friends and have raised £189,672.96 by hosting raffles and a KHH stall, encouraging businesses and individuals to donate quality items for them to sell in aid of the hospice.

Dot and Pat have raised an incredible £90,000 from selling items at Fairport's Cropredy Convention festival alone over the years.

Pat has been volunteering at the hospice since it opened, having been told by a friend that they were looking for volunteers, and Dot started volunteering in 1991, even continuing to raise money for Katharine House once she found a full-time job there.

Dot said: "I was at a time of my life when I wanted to find a job but hadn’t worked in an office before, so I thought I could get experience as a volunteer. I heard that the hospice was looking for volunteers, so I joined in 1991. Little did I know I would end up working here a few years later!

"The hospice has grown and changed a lot over the years. We used to all muck in together and do each other’s roles when they weren’t around. It’s very specialised now but is as important to the community as it has ever been. Wherever you go, you always hear people saying good things about the hospice. All the nursing staff go above and beyond, and everyone can see that.

"It’s about doing things to help people who aren’t as fortunate as yourselves. Giving something back and helping people."

Pat holds a regular coffee morning in Deddington. She said: "I love being able to give the people of Deddington a chance to raise money for the hospice, as they are very supportive of Katharine House. It means a lot to me to be able to make that happen."

Community and events officer Rachel Burns said: "These two superstars have done so much for the hospice we really wanted to do a little something to thank them and let them know how much we appreciate everything they have done for us.

"We can’t stress enough how important our volunteers are to us, especially when they’re raising so much money for us! We simply wouldn’t be here without the support of each and every one."