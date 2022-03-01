It's a family affair - Elsie retires from Banbury's Sainsbury store aged 80, leaving her husband behind the till and her grandchildren working holiday shifts

Elsie Francis, centre, is pictured with colleagues at her retirement from Sainsbury's Banbury store last Friday

Mrs Francis, of Bridle Close, Banbury had worked on the checkouts at the Oxford Road story for 15 years, starting employment with the supermarket at the age of 65, when most people are retiring.

Her employment followed an 18-year stint as a care assistant at Glebefields Nursing Home, Drayton.

Mrs Francis' husband Edwin also works at Sainsbury and has not yet hung up his cashier's key.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Friday, she arrived for her final shift and found her till decorated with balloons and a Happy Retirement banner strung up across the cash desk.

"I had a lovely retirement day. They gave me so many presents - a £100 gift voucher, groceries, a pot plant, wine, wool (because I am a keen knitter) and a cream tea. They are very caring friends,," she said.

Mrs Francis worked through the pandemic with a few breaks for shielding. She has managed to avoid the virus.

A mother of two daughters, Julie Harris and Tracy Caiger, Mrs Francis has seven grandchildren, all of whom have worked at Sainsbury during their school and university holidays. She also has six great-grandhildren.

She says she will find plenty to do in her retirement. "I'll miss some of the girls on the tills who are absolutely superb," she said.

"I've enjoyed my years there. I made nice friends and we used to go out to dinner sometimes. I've worked under no end of managers and I can't say I've had anyone who wasn't nice. They are a great team and they will always help if they can.

"I will miss my colleagues and my regulars. One even used to bring me a packet of sweets every week.