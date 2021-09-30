Italian wine bar - Veeno - set for opening in town centre of Banbury this October

Bespoke wine bar Veeno is set to launch its latest outlet on 11 High Street, Banbury, on October 21st. Veeno specialises in capturing ‘the tradition of the Italian Aperitivo’ – an after-work culture of drinking, eating Italian-style appetisers and small dishes while relaxing with colleagues, friends and family.

The outlet, which has eight branches across the UK, Bristol, Chester, Edinburgh, Leeds, Leicester, Reading, Reigate and Stratford upon Avon was formed in 2013. Veeno takes its inspiration from the Caruso and Minini family vineyard in Sicily, established by Antonio Caruso, great-grandfather to Veeno’s founder, Nino Caruso.

As well as its exclusive wine offering, which includes wine tasting experiences, food and wine pairings, Veeno will offer the town of Banbury an ‘Aperitivo’ culture – a tradition that encourages guests to come together with friends or family, unwind with good conversation, and stimulate the appetite.

Alongside their family-grown Sicilian wine, Veeno serves authentic ‘Spuntini’ – sharing boards of meats, cheeses and other mouth-watering appetisers imported from individually selected producers in Italy. The food menu also includes pizza and pasta, as well as tasty Italian desserts such as Veeno’s coveted family ‘Tiramisu recipe’.

"We felt that there was a gap in the market in Banbury for an outlet such as ours, which provides a genuine authentic Italian experience, a superb lunchtime menu and an excellent venue for weekend drinking and dining. We’re excited to give Banbury the opportunity to sample the Veeno experience and live La Dolce Vita!”

Founder Nino Caruso said: “We’re delighted to be bringing the Veeno experience to Banbury.

"Veeno is about bringing people together to relax and to share some delicious food and quality drinks, in an attractive setting. It’s similar in concept to sharing tapas and drinks in a leisurely setting, and we want our guests to have a great experience.” www.veenobars.com