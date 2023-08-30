News you can trust since 1838
Italian restaurant in Banbury shortlisted in two categories at national food awards

An Italian restaurant in Banbury has been shortlisted for two category prizes at a national food awards evening.
By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:55 BST

Pizza Calzone on Parson's Street is among the finalists in the Best Italian Establishment and Best Pizza Restaurant of the Year categories at this year’s Food Awards England.

Hasan Tasyurdu of Pizza Calzone said: "We are immensely proud to be recognised as a shortlisted contender for the Food Awards England 2023."

"This nomination validates the tireless efforts and creativity of our chefs, front-of-house staff, and entire team, who work diligently to provide our guests with unparalleled culinary experiences."

Pizza Calzone in Banbury has been shortlisted for two category finals at the upcoming Food Awards England evening.Pizza Calzone in Banbury has been shortlisted for two category finals at the upcoming Food Awards England evening.
The awards, due to be held in Birmingham in October, aim to celebrate innovation, quality, and exceptional taste and have gained a reputation as an authority in the industry.

A spokesperson for the award said: "Pizza Calzone's nomination is a testament to the dedication and passion of our talented team, who consistently strive to push the boundaries of gastronomic delight."

For more information on Pizza Calzone visit, www.pizzacalzonebanbury.co.uk/

