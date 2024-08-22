'It means the world to me' - Banbury biker to take on UK's maddest race for autism and cancer charities
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Experienced motocross rider Tom Bushby will take on the legendary Weston-Super-Mare Beach Race this October (11–13).
The Banbury man will be joined by close friends Brad Sheasby, TJ Redsull and Dean Skerratt for the infamous six-mile circuit race.
Since returning to competitive racing four years ago, Tom has fundraised for Autism Family Support Oxfordshire each race because of the great support they have offered to his six-year-old son, Arthur, and Dean’s four-year-old son, Nate.
This year, Tom and his friends will also race to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK after the death of Brad’s uncle John 'Chunk' Hodgkins, who lived and breathed motocross racing.
The legendary race, now in its 41st year, sees up to a thousand of some of the most fearless riders in the country and beyond take on an intense course specially created along the picturesque beachfront.
Tom, who has wanted to do the Weston-super-Mare Beach Race for years, says he was motivated to take part by his friends and teammates.
He said: “At first we signed up for the Weston Beach Race just to race, but then Brad suggested the idea of doing it and raising money for my son Arthur, who has apparent fibre density (AFD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).
"Then we decided also to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK after the death of Brad’s uncle, who was a huge racing fan and has inspired us all with his motto of ‘You are not done yet!’.”
Now 39, Tom believes the race will be one of the highlights of his track career and says he is touched by his three friends wanting to take on the epic contest alongside him.
Tom said: “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime, I will never do this again! I’m not getting any younger, so to be able to do it now means the world to me.
"Being the father of an autistic child, you sometimes think you’re on your own, so to have these lads that want to help me raise money for charity off their own backs is quite emotional!”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.