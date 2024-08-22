'It means the world to me' - Banbury biker to take on UK's maddest race for autism and cancer charities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Banbury motocross racer has challenged himself to take on one of the UK’s biggest and wildest races in October while raising money for two charities close to his heart.

Experienced motocross rider Tom Bushby will take on the legendary Weston-Super-Mare Beach Race this October (11–13).

The Banbury man will be joined by close friends Brad Sheasby, TJ Redsull and Dean Skerratt for the infamous six-mile circuit race.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since returning to competitive racing four years ago, Tom has fundraised for Autism Family Support Oxfordshire each race because of the great support they have offered to his six-year-old son, Arthur, and Dean’s four-year-old son, Nate.

Banbury motocross rider Tom Bushby will take on the epic Weston-super-Mare Beach Race in October to raise money for Autism Family Support Oxfordshire and Pancreatic Cancer UK.

This year, Tom and his friends will also race to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK after the death of Brad’s uncle John 'Chunk' Hodgkins, who lived and breathed motocross racing.

The legendary race, now in its 41st year, sees up to a thousand of some of the most fearless riders in the country and beyond take on an intense course specially created along the picturesque beachfront.

Tom, who has wanted to do the Weston-super-Mare Beach Race for years, says he was motivated to take part by his friends and teammates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “At first we signed up for the Weston Beach Race just to race, but then Brad suggested the idea of doing it and raising money for my son Arthur, who has apparent fibre density (AFD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Tom and his friends will also race the Weston-super-Mare beach race in memory of John 'Chunk' Hodgkins.

"Then we decided also to raise money for Pancreatic Cancer UK after the death of Brad’s uncle, who was a huge racing fan and has inspired us all with his motto of ‘You are not done yet!’.”

Now 39, Tom believes the race will be one of the highlights of his track career and says he is touched by his three friends wanting to take on the epic contest alongside him.

Tom said: “It’s an opportunity of a lifetime, I will never do this again! I’m not getting any younger, so to be able to do it now means the world to me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being the father of an autistic child, you sometimes think you’re on your own, so to have these lads that want to help me raise money for charity off their own backs is quite emotional!”

Donate at https://www.justgiving.com/page/thomas-bushby-1711516815362

To donate to Pancreatic Cancer UK, visit: Here