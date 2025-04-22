Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Banburyshire community is invited to a fabulous Black Tie Gala Dinner and Dance to raise funds for Katharine House Hospice.

The event will take place on November 22 at the Cotswold Hotel and Spa, Chipping Norton, promising to be a hugely enjoyable community event and helping to pay for the invaluable services the Adderbury-based hospice offers.

The Gala Dinner-Dance is being organised by Marilena Kearns, a hospice volunteer, fundraiser and ward receptionist. Katharine House provides specialist palliative care for adults with an incurable illness across north Oxfordshire and south Northamptonshire.

"The event is going to be really enjoyable with a glass of bubbly on arrival, followed by a three-course, sit-down dinner, music and dancing,” said Mrs Kearns.

“We will be holding an auction and raffle among our other fundraising ideas during the evening, giving everyone attending – and those who are not - an opportunity to be involved in helping raise funds for the hospice.”

There are tables seating eight or ten and Mrs Kearns is appealing to groups, businesses or organisations to consider booking a table. Individual tickets will also be on sale for those going alone, in pairs or small parties.

Tickets at £75 each are going well and there is a limited number remaining, so anyone wishing to join should let Mrs Kearns know as soon as possible to reserve spaces or tables.

“Another way of supporting the event could be by offering an auction lot or raffle prize,” she said. “Whatever anyone is able to offer will be gratefully received.”

Hospice care at Katharine House is for anyone over the age of 18 years who has an advanced, life-limiting illness. The care is delivered by a multi-professional team which has specialised in this field and takes a holistic approach considering physical, emotional, social and spiritual needs.

"We support people from the point of diagnosis onwards and will be there for patients for as long as they need, whether that is days, weeks, months or years,” said Mrs Kearns.

All the hospice’s services are free to patients and their families. In order to help ensure that this care can continue for many years to come the community needs to support them with fundraising.