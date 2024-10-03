Investigation launched after man racially abused outside Morrisons store in Bicester

By Jack Ingham
Published 3rd Oct 2024, 10:01 GMT
An investigation has been launched after a man was racially abused by another man outside a Morrisons store in Bicester.

The incident of racially aggravated public order took place around 4.30pm on Sunday, September 29, outside the Morrisons Daily store on Villiers Road.

According to the police, several customers were in the store at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses. To report information, call 101 and quote the reference number 43240468533.

