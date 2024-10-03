Investigation launched after man racially abused outside Morrisons store in Bicester

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An investigation has been launched after a man was racially abused by another man outside a Morrisons store in Bicester.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident of racially aggravated public order took place around 4.30pm on Sunday, September 29, outside the Morrisons Daily store on Villiers Road.

According to the police, several customers were in the store at the time and may have witnessed the incident.

Police are appealing for witnesses. To report information, call 101 and quote the reference number 43240468533.