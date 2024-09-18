Inspirational mother near Banbury receives award for bravery shown after son's unexpected death

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inspirational mother from Bloxham has received a bravery award at BBC Radio Oxford’s Make a Difference Awards.

Samantha Cowley was given the Bravery award at a glamorous ceremony held at Oxford United’s Kassam Stadium on Wednesday (September 11).

The Bloxham mother received the award for displaying outstanding courage, defiance and duty in the face of difficulty.

Samantha’s world was turned upside down when her son Matthew suddenly died unexpectedly last November at just the age of 13.

Bloxham mother Samantha Cowley (centre) has been praised for the bravery and defiance she showed following the death of her son Matthew last year.

Matthew was described as a typically healthy and happy teenager with a passion for playing football and video games and spending time with his family and friends.

The tragic loss of Matthew’s life is still being treated as unknown and has been categorised as a sudden and unexplained child death.

In January, Samantha set the goal of raising £5,000 over the year for the Sudden Unexplained Death in Childhood (SUDC) charity after the support it gave her following Matthew’s death.

Nine months later, Samantha with the help of her friends, has raised over £17,000 for the charity by hosting football matches, quiz nights, coffee mornings and golf days.

This incredible achievement earned Samantha a Make a Difference award nomination, where she was put forward to be judged by a panel of judges.

The judges, which included Jeremy Irons, Debbie McGee, former Olympic skier and presenter Graham Bell and Oxford United CEO Tim Williams, then selected Samantha as a deserving winner of the Bravery award for this year’s ceremony.

Now in its third year, the BBC Make a Difference awards aim to recognise ordinary people and animals for doing extraordinary things in their communities.

Chris Burns at BBC England said: “The Make a Difference Awards celebrate the good things that happen with our communities and it’s great to see that every year we see more and more nominations.

“The award ceremonies for me are a humbling experience and I feel privileged that we get to shine a light on these stories and give our listeners a chance to celebrate the unsung heroes where they live. A huge thank you to everyone who took the time to nominate someone and a huge congratulations to our winners.”