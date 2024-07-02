'Inspirational': Banbury teacher and students pick up awards at national event
Students and staff from across the country, who are part of the education provider United Learning, celebrated at a black-tie gala ceremony held at Cutlers’ Hall in Sheffield on Friday, June 21.
Among them was Neil Johnson, a teacher at Hill View Primary School, who took home the ‘Primary Inspirational Teacher of the Year’ award.
Neil was awarded the title because of his exemplary teaching abilities and his dedication to going above and beyond for his pupils.
Speaking at the ceremony, Neil said: “I am deeply honoured to accept the Primary Inspirational Teacher of the Year award.
“This recognition means a lot to me, as it is a testament to the incredible journey we embark on every day in the classroom.”
“This award is not just a reflection of my efforts but also of the unwavering support from my colleagues and, most importantly, my pupils."
Also awarded at the ceremony were North Oxfordshire Academy students Sofia Ntege and Andy Allchurch, who were praised for their academic achievements over the academic year.
Sofia, a Year 10 student, claimed the award for English literature following her work as a student librarian and her achievements in public speaking.
She has also earned a place in the Great Debate National Public Speaking finals at Windsor Castle and was invited to an online international conference to speak with survivors of Hiroshima.
Sofia said: “I’m absolutely ecstatic to have won this award, especially for English literature, which has been the centre of my life ever since I’ve been a child.
"When I found out I’d won the English Literature Award, I was overjoyed because I had no idea I’d been nominated to begin with!”
Year 11 student Andy was praised for his independence and dedication to music and for composing mature, thoughtful and intricate music.
Speaking about Sofia and Andy’s awards, Ellie Jacobs, principal of North Oxfordshire Academy, said: “I am delighted that two of our students, Sofia and Andy, have won prestigious awards at the Best in Everyone ceremony.
"They are both exceptional students who have shown remarkable commitment to their studies and to the wider school community. It is truly inspiring to witness their talents and love for their subject and I wish them all the best in their future endeavours.”