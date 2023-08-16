News you can trust since 1838
Indian restaurant near Banbury recognised at English Curry Awards

An Indian restaurant near Banbury has been recognised at the English Curry Awards 2023.
By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Aug 2023, 16:14 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 16:14 BST

The Indian Queen restaurant on the Stratford Road between Wroxton and Edgehill was awarded ‘Local Restaurant of the Year’ at a ceremony at The Holiday Inn Birmingham City Centre on Monday August 14, with more than 400 guests in attendance.The event, was the 12th English Curry Awards and recognised excellence in a range of categories.

The restaurant said: “Thanks to our locals and everyone who has supported us - hard work pays off. Another award to the collection.”

A spokesperson for the awards said: “It has been an unforgettable night, filled with incredible food, vibrant energy, and passionate conversations.

“The curry industry is a vital part of our culture, and these awards recognised the exceptional talents of the individuals and businesses that make it so special. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees, and thank you to everyone who participated and supported this event.”

