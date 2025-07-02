Indian restaurant near Banbury named 'Curry Champion of the Year' at food awards
Indian Queen on Stratford Road near Wroxton was given the award at a ceremony held at the Bradford Hotel on Monday, June 30.
Previously the popular restaurant was named ‘Local Restaurant of the Year’ at the 2023 English Curry Awards and was a finalist at the 2022 British Curry Awards.
The awards celebrate the skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the nation.
The British Curry Championships was delivered by Oceanic Awards, the same team that puts together the Scottish, English and Nations Curry Awards.
Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the first British Curry Championship 2025, said: “These Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.
“We’d like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”
