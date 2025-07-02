Indian restaurant near Banbury named 'Curry Champion of the Year' at food awards

An Indian restaurant near Banbury has been named the South East’s Curry Champion of the Year at the very first British Curry Championships.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indian Queen on Stratford Road near Wroxton was given the award at a ceremony held at the Bradford Hotel on Monday, June 30.

Previously the popular restaurant was named ‘Local Restaurant of the Year’ at the 2023 English Curry Awards and was a finalist at the 2022 British Curry Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The awards celebrate the skills and creativity of chefs, restaurateurs, and takeaway services across the nation.

The team from Indian Queen at the British Curry Championships.

The British Curry Championships was delivered by Oceanic Awards, the same team that puts together the Scottish, English and Nations Curry Awards.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the first British Curry Championship 2025, said: “These Awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.

“We’d like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”