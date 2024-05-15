Indian restaurant in Banbury raises over £700 for Katharine House with fundraising curry night
Purple Mango, located at Hanwell Mews, hosted around 80 people on Thursday for an evening of food and entertainment that raised £750 for the charity.
Diners paid £10 for a ticket and were serenaded by Motown and soul singer Me Myself and Caroline while they enjoyed their food.
Purple Mango co-owner Ash Hoq said: “After speaking to local people about a charity fundraising night, it was suggested to hold an evening for the Katharine House Hospice as it means a lot to local people.
"I am really happy with the great turnout we had and that we can support this charity, as we believe it’s important to give money to good local causes.
"Everyone enjoyed the evening, and a big thank you to the chefs and the whole of the team for doing a wonderful job.”