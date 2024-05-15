Indian restaurant in Banbury raises over £700 for Katharine House with fundraising curry night

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An Indian restaurant in Banbury has raised over £700 for the Katharine House Hopsice by holding a fundraising curry night last week (May 9).

Purple Mango, located at Hanwell Mews, hosted around 80 people on Thursday for an evening of food and entertainment that raised £750 for the charity.

Diners paid £10 for a ticket and were serenaded by Motown and soul singer Me Myself and Caroline while they enjoyed their food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Purple Mango co-owner Ash Hoq said: “After speaking to local people about a charity fundraising night, it was suggested to hold an evening for the Katharine House Hospice as it means a lot to local people.

The team at Purple Mango joined by members of the community at Thursday's fundraising curry night.

"I am really happy with the great turnout we had and that we can support this charity, as we believe it’s important to give money to good local causes.