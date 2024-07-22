Independent Chipping Norton cinema celebrates first birthday with week of offers and events

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The independently owned The Living Room Cinema in Chipping Norton will celebrate its first birthday this month by holding a week of offers and events.

The cinema, located on the High Street, has welcomed over 35,000 guests through its doors since its opening on July 27 last year.

To thank the community that has supported the enterprise, the cinema will host a series of events in the week leading up to its birthday.

These events include launching a new silver screen film programme for the over-60s on Monday (July 22), where each senior ticket comes with a free tea or coffee and cake.

The Living Room Chipping Norton has welcomed over 35,000 guests through its doors since opening last year.

On Tuesday (July 23), the cinema will collect donations and toothpaste and toothbrushes for the local charity, Thrive OX7, which supports local children.

The Living Room is asking people to donate the cost of a cup of coffee to the charity, and in return, they will give a slice of birthday cake to anyone who brings their donations to the cinema.

Wednesday, 24 will see the cinema hold a ‘Golden Ticket Day’ competition alongside The Cotswolds Sweet Shoppe, Nash’s Bakery, The Beehive, Bitter and Twisted, and The

Fibreworks.

The cinema will be holding several special events this week to celebrate being open for a year.

Anyone who purchases something from one of these stores on Wednesday will be in for a chance to win a pair of cinema tickets.

On Thursday (25), to celebrate the launch of Deadpool and Wolverine, the cinema will be offering two Deadpool and Wolverine-themed cocktails for the price of one.

Anyone who visits the cinema on Friday (26), will receive a cup of Stow Town Coffee on the house and two loyalty card stamps.

For the birthday celebration on Saturday, 27, The Living Room will be hosting a birthday party with a drinks reception and canapes for ticket holders for the two evening screenings of Deadpool and Wolverine.

On Sunday (28), the cinema is offering deals on pizzas and nachos, free popcorn for kids and an additional complimentary ticket for a friend when someone purchases a Standard Membership.

Founder and CEO of The Living Room Cinema Chipping Norton, Claire Beswick, said: “I can’t quite believe that it’s been a whole year since we opened our doors to our Chipping Norton cinema.

"From the moment that we started the company we desperately wanted to open in Chippy, a town close to our hearts personally. It took four long years to realise that dream, and what a welcome we have received! The community is truly special and it is a privilege to be a part of it.

“Thank you to everyone who has visited us in the past year and made us feel so welcome. We look forward to celebrating with you for our birthday week!”

Founder and Trustee of Thrive North Ox, Andrea Ratcliffe, said: “We would be thrilled if visitors to the Living Room cinema on ‘Thrive Tuesday’ could donate a toothbrush and paste (and a timer for the little ones would be a bonus) suitable for children and teenagers so we can get these out to local schools and health visitors for distribution.”

For more information about The Living Room and the events and deals it is offering, please visit: https://thelivingroomcinemachippy.co.uk/