Increase in thefts from vehicles in Banbury and surrounding areas - police offer advice
Advice is being issued in a bid to prevent loss of property and damage to the vehicles.
PC Lucy Henderson Slater said: “We have unfortunately seen an increase in thefts from vehicles in the area. These tend to be happening in laybys, carparks in secluded areas and even car parks in more built up areas.
“Remember not to leave any belongings out on show in your vehicle. Even a coat could look like it is covering a more valuable item to an offender. Please utilise your glovebox or put items in your boot with the parcel shelf covering all items.
“If you believe you are witnessing suspicious behaviour around a vehicle, please call 999 immediately.”
There is more advice on how to protect your vehicle and property from theft on the Thames Valley Police website here.