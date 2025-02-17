Increase in thefts from vehicles in Banbury and surrounding areas - police offer advice

Police have warned of an increase in thefts from vehicles in Banbury and the surrounding areas.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advice is being issued in a bid to prevent loss of property and damage to the vehicles.

PC Lucy Henderson Slater said: “We have unfortunately seen an increase in thefts from vehicles in the area. These tend to be happening in laybys, carparks in secluded areas and even car parks in more built up areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Remember not to leave any belongings out on show in your vehicle. Even a coat could look like it is covering a more valuable item to an offender. Please utilise your glovebox or put items in your boot with the parcel shelf covering all items.

Thames Valley Police has warned of an increase in thefts of property from cars

“If you believe you are witnessing suspicious behaviour around a vehicle, please call 999 immediately.”

There is more advice on how to protect your vehicle and property from theft on the Thames Valley Police website here.