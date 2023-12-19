In Pictures: Thousands line the streets of Banbury and nearby villages to watch Christmas tractor run

Thousands of people lined the streets of Banbury and the nearby villages on Saturday (December 16) to watch 100 brightly illuminated tractors take part in the annual Christmas run.

The popular event, organised by agricultural contractor firm RC Baker Ltd, has so far raised £37,600 for the Katharine House Hospice, with more money still being counted.

This year’s event was the biggest to date with an extended route and the most tractors involved, 54 of which were sponsored by local businesses.

Organiser Jennie Steenkamp of RC Baker Ltd said: “We are absolutely thrilled by the overwhelming support our event received once again this year. The turnout was nothing short of phenomenal, with both the crowd and the display of tractors surpassing all expectations. Our farming community truly outdid themselves with their incredible-looking tractors!

"We know the funds raised will make a significant difference to Katharine House Hospice and will help support patients and their families in receiving vital care from the amazing team there.“What makes the success of the event even more special is the flood of positive comments across social media. It's heartening to see that, in its eighth year, our event has become a cherished Christmas tradition for many. The joy it brings to both children and adults alike is truly heartening.”

The route was extended last year to include passing through the streets of Banbury before heading back past the Katharine House Hospice to the start at RC Baker’s base in Barford St Michael.

Roseann Thompson, KHH community engagement manager, said: “We are all so fond of the tractor run at Katharine House. It feels like such a celebratory event for the whole community.

"Every single year it gets bigger and better, and we are absolutely over the moon that Saturday’s event looks set to be the most successful one yet, raising £37,600 so far with more cash to count!

"The feedback has been heartwarming, and the buzz in the office is something else! It is such a privilege to work alongside Jennie Steenkamp at RC Baker on this event, and we feel incredibly lucky to have her ongoing support.”

