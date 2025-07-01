Organisers say this year's Bloxham Steam and Country Fair was the biggest yet for attendance and displays.placeholder image
In pictures: Thousands enjoy traditional steam rally weekend near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 1st Jul 2025, 10:42 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2025, 12:15 BST
Record-breaking numbers enjoyed this year’s Bloxham Steam and Country Fair held last weekend (June 28-29).

The organisers of the event say that well over 10,000 people attended the event held at Smith's Fields, just outside of Bloxham.

Founded in 1968, Bloxham Steam and Country Fair is one of the longest-running annual events in the local calendar.

This year’s fair was the 54th edition and featured the most steam engines ever displayed, with over 50 full-sized and many smaller ones.

A spokesperson for the Banbury Steam Society, which organised the event, said: “It was a brilliant weekend, with a record-breaking amount of attendees; we had the most steam engines we’ve had there probably since the rally started!

“So many great comments and feedback; we’re very happy.”

Alongside the large display of steam engines, this year’s fair also featured vintage tractors, classic cars, commercial vehicles and military vehicles.

There was also shooting, archery, tank driving, falconry and heavy horse displays.

For more information, visit: https://www.bloxhamrally.com/

The fair also featured several fairground rides, which entertained visitors into the evening.

1. Bloxham Steam and Country Fair

The fair also featured several fairground rides, which entertained visitors into the evening.

Tom Smith alongside his son Jacob presenting the Peter Smith Memorial Best in Show trophy to Lee Herbert (Left).

2. Bloxham Steam and Country Fair

Tom Smith alongside his son Jacob presenting the Peter Smith Memorial Best in Show trophy to Lee Herbert (Left).

Lee Herbert's best in show winning Scania truck.

3. Bloxham Steam and Country Fair

Lee Herbert's best in show winning Scania truck.

Several vintage tractors and old commerical vehicles were displayed this year.

4. Bloxham Steam and Country Fair

Several vintage tractors and old commerical vehicles were displayed this year.

