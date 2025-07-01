In pictures: Thousands enjoy traditional steam rally weekend near Banbury

The organisers of the event say that well over 10,000 people attended the event held at Smith's Fields, just outside of Bloxham.
Founded in 1968, Bloxham Steam and Country Fair is one of the longest-running annual events in the local calendar.
This year’s fair was the 54th edition and featured the most steam engines ever displayed, with over 50 full-sized and many smaller ones.
A spokesperson for the Banbury Steam Society, which organised the event, said: “It was a brilliant weekend, with a record-breaking amount of attendees; we had the most steam engines we’ve had there probably since the rally started!
“So many great comments and feedback; we’re very happy.”
Alongside the large display of steam engines, this year’s fair also featured vintage tractors, classic cars, commercial vehicles and military vehicles.
There was also shooting, archery, tank driving, falconry and heavy horse displays.
For more information, visit: https://www.bloxhamrally.com/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.