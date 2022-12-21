In pictures: Take a look at the fantastic live advent calendar display in Hook Norton
These are the beautifully decorated windows which form Hook Norton’s fantastic live advent calendar this year.
The Hook Norton live advent calendar gives residents of the village the opportunity to decorate their house windows with festive decorations and participate in what is quickly becoming a village tradition.
The colourful celebration has doubled the number of displays taking part since it was started in 2019 by Annie Hollingdale, Judith Bassett, and Laura Wyatt.
This year, 48 windows will be lit up and decorated with Christmas displays, meaning that two advent calendar windows will be opened each day.
Organiser Judith Bassett said: "There is no restriction on numbers as Hooky is a large village, so the more Windows the better. We just ask that the window be clearly visible from the road and, once ‘opened’, be lit each evening until Christmas Day and, if possible, until the New Year.
"It’s a brilliant community event, and people enjoy walking around the village to see the windows.”