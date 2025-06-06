In pictures: Strictly Banbury 2025 raises almost £30,000 for Help For Heroes

Step By Step Dance School, the team behind the competition, presented Help For Heroes with a giant cheque on Sunday (June 1).
Following the presentation, around 50 people stuck around to enjoy watching a DVD of this year’s Strictly Banbury finals that took place in The Mill in April.
One of the organisers of the competition and local dance instructor, Glenda Harper, said: “The DVD showing went down really well; we had around 50 people watching and cheering the dancers on.
“We also did the cheque presentation to our recipient charity, Help For Heroes. We did not get to the £30,000 we were hoping for, as some of the gift aid was not awarded; however, we did get £29,010.50!”
In total, 20 locals took part in this year’s competition, which had a theme of 80 years of peace.
The dancers started preparing for the competition in February ahead of their final performances on April 11 and 12.
During the Saturday matinee performance, organisers of the event invited 100-year-old Ena to dance a waltz on the stage with dancer Andrzej.
The winner of the Friday night competition was Mark Halsall with dancer Barbara Mitchell.
On Saturday, Stefan Riou and dancer Emma Garside were declared winners of the matinee event, and Leanne Hicks and dancer Craig Merry won the evening show.
Glenda added: “This year we also had a dance-off with the three winners to have an outright Strictly Banbury 2025 overall winner. This was awarded to local hero Craig Merry and Leanne Hicks.”
