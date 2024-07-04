The fair, organised by the Banbury Steam Society, has been around since 1968 and is one of the longest-running events in the local calendar.

This year, crowds travelled from around the country to admire the large collection of traction engines and millitary and classic vehicles on display at Bloxham.

The fair once again proved to be the destination for those with a keen interest in millitary history, with demonstrations such as tank driving and an American Civil War reenactment going down well among visitors.

New for 2024, the popular countryside pursuit arena of the show allowed visitors to try their hand at clay pigeon shooting, weaving and dry-stone walling.

Banbury Steam Society secretary Nathan Allan said: "We at Banbury Steam Society would like to thank all of our exhibitors and paying members of the public for supporting the show again this year.

"We have struggled to keep the show alive after Covid and over the last couple of years, have gone from strength to strength. This year's show has broken all previous records with 10k visitors over the weekend, and we have had wonderful feedback from both visitors and the public.

"We are thrilled that we have succeeded enough to bring the show back again for next year and we have already started the planning. We always welcome new members, as the society is entirely made up of unpaid volunteers who put in endless hours of work to bring this wonderful show to our county.”

For more information about the show, visit: https://www.bloxhamrally.com/

1 . Bloxham Steam and Country Fair Traction engine enthusiasts travelled from far and wide to see the fair's large display.Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Bloxham Steam and Country Fair A steam traction engine named Charlotte by Faizey Family Haulage and Plant.Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Bloxham Steam and Country Fair Many of the steam engines on display were well over 100 years old.Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

4 . Bloxham Steam and Country Fair Some of the fantastic steam engines leaving the fair's main show ring.Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales