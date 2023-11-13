Crowds of people lined the streets over the weekend as Banbury, Chipping Norton and Brackley remembered those who lost their lives in the two world wars and in later conflicts.

Hundreds of people packed into the town centre on Sunday (November 12) to watch the military and civic parade, led by Banbury’s 1460 Air Training Corps Band, march from Broad Street along Horse Fair to St Mary’s Church.

Around 450 people took part in the parade, which culminated at the church for a specially-invited memorial mass. The service was also broadcast on speakers outside the church to those unable to get in.

Following the service, people gathered in People’s Park to see more than 50 wreaths placed on the cenotaph by representatives of military and municipal organisations.

After the wreath-laying ceremony, standard bearers lowered their banners, and buglers sounded the start and finish of the two-minute silence at 11 am.

Leader of the council and president of the RBL’s Banbury branch, Kieron Mallon, said: “Banbury has a long and proud military history, and many families locally have been touched by the effects of war.

“Remembrance Day gives those families and others the chance to pay tribute.”

Remembrance Day events were also held in Brackley, Deddington, Chipping Norton, and Middleton Cheney, as well as other villages in the area.

To mark the occasion, students from Banbury and Bicester College and staff from recycling charity Orinoco created art work and a poppy collage in the main chamber of Banbury town hall.

Cllr Mallon added: “It is important that future generations continue to remember those who served and sacrificed their lives for our and their freedom.”

