In pictures: Oxfordshire's most powerful men and women compete to be crowned the strongest at Banbury competition

Organised by Banbury strongman Paddy Haynes, the competition pits the county's strongest amateur athletes against one another.

The event is the biggest of it’s kind in Oxfordshire and only athletes who were born in the county or currently reside within Oxofrdshire are elgible to compete.

This year, the competition was held at Banbury Rugby Club and saw 20 athletes push their bodies to the limit across five tough lifts and events.

The events at this competition were the dumbbell press medley, car flip, farmers walk into vehicle pull, deadlift, and keg loading.

Max Whiting who finished third at last year’s event, was crowned the men’s champion at this year’s competition.

At the end of the close-fought competition, Max was tied for points with last year’s champion Oxford’s Sam Grover; however, a countback by the judges saw Max crowned Oxfordshire’s strongest.

Sam was awarded the silver medal while Craig White earned his first podium finish at the competition and took home the bronze medal a significant improvement from last year where he placed seventh.

Defending women’s champion Lisa Wallman from Wantage once again reigned supreme and claimed the title of Oxfordshire’s Strongest Woman for the second year.

Newcomer to the competition Erin Olsen placed second and last year’s runner-up Lucy Hardwick again secured a podium finish and came third at this year’s Oxfordshire’s Strongest Woman.

For more information about Paddy Haynes and future competitions, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Paddy.Strongman/

1 . Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Woman This year's event saw six women and 14 men compete for the title. Photo: Alex Robinson Photo Sales

2 . Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Woman The event is now the biggest of its kind in Oxfordshire. Photo: Alex Robinson Photo Sales

3 . Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Woman Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Woman is organised by professional strongman Paddy Haynes. Photo: Alex Robinson Photo Sales

4 . Oxfordshire's Strongest Man Last year's champion Sam Grover had another great competition and finished second at this year's event. Photo: Alex Robinson Photo Sales