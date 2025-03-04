Max Whiting was crowned the strongest man in Oxfordshire at this year's competition.Max Whiting was crowned the strongest man in Oxfordshire at this year's competition.
Max Whiting was crowned the strongest man in Oxfordshire at this year's competition.

In pictures: Oxfordshire's most powerful men and women compete to be crowned the strongest at Banbury competition

By Words by Jack Ingham - photos by Alex Robinson
Published 4th Mar 2025, 10:48 BST
Oxfordshire’s Strongest Man and Woman competition returned to Banbury for the second year on Saturday (March 1). Photographer Alex Robinson went along.

Organised by Banbury strongman Paddy Haynes, the competition pits the county's strongest amateur athletes against one another.

The event is the biggest of it’s kind in Oxfordshire and only athletes who were born in the county or currently reside within Oxofrdshire are elgible to compete.

This year, the competition was held at Banbury Rugby Club and saw 20 athletes push their bodies to the limit across five tough lifts and events.

The events at this competition were the dumbbell press medley, car flip, farmers walk into vehicle pull, deadlift, and keg loading.

Max Whiting who finished third at last year’s event, was crowned the men’s champion at this year’s competition.

At the end of the close-fought competition, Max was tied for points with last year’s champion Oxford’s Sam Grover; however, a countback by the judges saw Max crowned Oxfordshire’s strongest.

Sam was awarded the silver medal while Craig White earned his first podium finish at the competition and took home the bronze medal a significant improvement from last year where he placed seventh.

Defending women’s champion Lisa Wallman from Wantage once again reigned supreme and claimed the title of Oxfordshire’s Strongest Woman for the second year.

Newcomer to the competition Erin Olsen placed second and last year’s runner-up Lucy Hardwick again secured a podium finish and came third at this year’s Oxfordshire’s Strongest Woman.

For more information about Paddy Haynes and future competitions, visit: https://www.facebook.com/Paddy.Strongman/

This year's event saw six women and 14 men compete for the title.

1. Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Woman

This year's event saw six women and 14 men compete for the title. Photo: Alex Robinson

Photo Sales
The event is now the biggest of its kind in Oxfordshire.

2. Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Woman

The event is now the biggest of its kind in Oxfordshire. Photo: Alex Robinson

Photo Sales
Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Woman is organised by professional strongman Paddy Haynes.

3. Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Woman

Oxfordshire's Strongest Man and Woman is organised by professional strongman Paddy Haynes. Photo: Alex Robinson

Photo Sales
Last year's champion Sam Grover had another great competition and finished second at this year's event.

4. Oxfordshire's Strongest Man

Last year's champion Sam Grover had another great competition and finished second at this year's event. Photo: Alex Robinson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:OxfordshireBanbury
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice