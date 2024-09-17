In pictures: Over 40 adorable sausage dogs descend on Banbury park for monthly meet-up

The monthly event is organised by Banbury’s Dachshund Meet and supported by Banbury town council.

Daschund owners are invited to bring their furry friends for a communal walk around the park.

Once the canines have completed the walk, their owners can enjoy conversations and refreshments in the park’s cafe.

The next meet-up will take place on Sunday, October 20, with further events planned for November and December.

A spokesperson for the meet said: “Thanks to Banbury Animal and Rescue Service for the charity stall and the Peoples Park Cafe for opening for coffee and sausage rolls.”

Banbury's Dachshund Meet Over 40 sausage dogs took part in this month's Dachshund Meet in People's Park.

Banbury Dachshund Meet New friends or old acquaintances? Two dachshunds greet each other.

Banbury Dachshund Meet This dachshund strikes a pose for the camera.