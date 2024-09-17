In pictures: Over 40 adorable sausage dogs descend on Banbury park for monthly meet-up

The monthly event is organised by Banbury’s Dachshund Meet and supported by Banbury town council.
Daschund owners are invited to bring their furry friends for a communal walk around the park.
Once the canines have completed the walk, their owners can enjoy conversations and refreshments in the park’s cafe.
The next meet-up will take place on Sunday, October 20, with further events planned for November and December.
A spokesperson for the meet said: “Thanks to Banbury Animal and Rescue Service for the charity stall and the Peoples Park Cafe for opening for coffee and sausage rolls.”
