In Pictures: Meet the dogs from Banbury who will be taking part at Crufts this year

Crufts is an international dog show held annually, which takes place over four days at the National Exhibition Centre.

The show, which describes itself as the world's greatest dog show, attracts around 24,000 dogs and over 155,000 visitors.

It is also broadcast to around 8.7 million viewers from around the world.

First started in 1891 by Charles Cruft and run by the Royal Kennel Club since 1942, Crufts has grown to become one of the most well-known and popular dog shows.

It now features several competitions in which dogs can be entered; including agility, obedience, heelwork to music and flyball championships.

There is also the scruffts competition for crossbreed dogs and the prestigious best in show, which crowns one dog as the winner of the show.

Here are the Banbury dogs showing at this year’s Crufts.

Astro Astro is an 18-month-old toy poodle being shown by owner Sharon Mills of Anastasia's Dog Grooming in Banbury. Sharon co-owns Astro with Sheila and Dean Scrivener from Essex.

Asha Asha is an eight-month-old Toy Poodle being shown by Sharon Mills of Anastasia's Dog Grooming. This year will be Sharon's first time as an exhibitor at Crufts, although she has been every year to watch the poodles since she can remember.

Archie Archie is a four-year-old Welsh Springer Spaniel (a vulnerable native breed) being shown by Jo Allen. Jo said: "He's a sociable, happy boy who loves the show ring, but his favourite place is lying by the fire having a belly rub."

Rogue Rogue (left) is a two-year-old black and white husky being shown by Rebecca Cunningham of Simply Paws Grooming. Rogue is pictured here alongside her sire, Dare. Rebecca said: "They love to run when they aren't showing." (Credit Jason Brown)