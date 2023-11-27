In pictures: Large crowds gather in Banbury to enjoy the switch-on of the Christmas lights

Thousands of people gathered in Banbury on Sunday to watch Mayor Fiaz Ahmed and the gold medal-winning dancers from the School for Stars dance academy switch on the Christmas lights.

The festive period officially got underway yesterday (November 26) as thousands packed into the town centre and cheered as the Christmas illuminations were lit up.

Leading the switch-on were the dancers from the Castle Quay-based dancing academy, who claimed medals representing England at the Word Dance Cup over the summer in Portugal.

Amelia Thompson, 10, and Chloe Sneddon, 9, both collected gold medals for a dance duet, while another group from the academy picked up silver medals in a different dance category.

Amelia said: “It is an honour to be invited to switch on this year’s Christmas lights.”

The Christmas lights switch-on ceremony followed a day of great music and entertainment for the final day of the popular Victorian Christmas market.

Organised by Banbury Town Council, the Christmas lights switch-on is a popular annual event that attracts thousands of people and shines a spotlight on some of the town’s amazing local champions.

Cllr Fiaz Ahmed said: “The switch-on signifies the start of the Christmas period in Banbury, and the decorated streets provide a wonderful atmosphere for shoppers and visitors.

“I was honoured to be joined on stage by some young world champions who did Banbury proud at an important international competition earlier this year.”

The day’s entertainment started at 11am and the lights were switched on at 5 p.m with a fireworks display following.

Pictures were sent in by the Banbury Town Council and Jamie Jessett.

Christmas Lights Mayor Fiaz Ahmed alongside dancers from the School For Stars academy.

Christmas Lights Costumed characters ensured that the festive spirit remained high.

Christmas Lights Thousands gathered on Bridge Street to watch the lights being switched on.