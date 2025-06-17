In pictures: Large crowds enjoy sun, music and entertainment at bustling Banbury Show

From 10am until 5pm on Saturday (June 14), the park was transformed into a hive of activity.

Great weather blessed visitors to this year's show as they enjoyed a packed entertainment programme.

Included in the entertainment were two performances by legendary strongman John Evans and displays from the Colchester Birds of Prey.

Local dancers from the School for Stars and the Danielle Buick Academy also wowed the crowds with their routines.

On the music stage the North Oxfordshire Academy band, Rufus Goodlove, Star Performers, House of Diva and Liam Vincent and the Odd Foxes all put in top performances.

The show also had plenty for kids, including face painting, a climbing wall, balloon modelling and multiple inflatable fun houses.

Several charities were represented at the show with stalls, and local staples such as The Mill Arts Centre and the Rock Project Banbury were also present.

There were also several paid attractions, such as go-karting, and plenty of food and drink stalls.

Banbury Town Mayor, Kieron Mallon, was one of the visitors to the show. He said: “Twenty-five years ago the annual calendar of events was practically non-existent; since then we have instigated a full range of events to suit all and promote Banbury as a destination.

“The voluntary sector also benefits by highlighting the massive range of charitable organisations that make a town such as ours tick. Local talent, charities, and businesses all working together in the sunshine for the benefit of all – what’s not to like?”

