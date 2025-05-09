Sir Tony Baldry, High Steward of Banbury, describing how Banbury was affected by the war - including evacuees, farmers growing food and Alcan producing aluminium for the RAF.Sir Tony Baldry, High Steward of Banbury, describing how Banbury was affected by the war - including evacuees, farmers growing food and Alcan producing aluminium for the RAF.
In pictures: Hundreds gather for Banbury street party to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

By Photos by Ian Gentles
Published 9th May 2025, 10:19 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 11:23 BST
Hundreds of people gathered in Banbury to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day on Thursday (May 8).

Just like there was in 1945, a street party was held as people of all ages marked the special occasion.

To add to the nostalgia, there was singing by Beau Norton, with children from St Mary’s and Wroxton Schools and local singer Leigh Chambers also performing. Orchard Fields pupils also took to the stage to read a poem.

Here are some photos, taken by Ian Gentles, from the amazing event.

Having lunch at the street party in front of Banbury Town Hall

Having lunch at the street party in front of Banbury Town Hall Photo: Ian Gentles

Sir Tony Baldry and Surinder Dhesi, a representative of the Sikh community in Banbury.

Sir Tony Baldry and Surinder Dhesi, a representative of the Sikh community in Banbury. Photo: Ian Gentles

Crowds outside the town hall

Crowds outside the town hall Photo: Ian Gentles

Crowds gather for the speeches and prayers.

Crowds gather for the speeches and prayers. Photo: Ian Gentles

