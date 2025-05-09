In pictures: Hundreds gather for Banbury street party to mark 80th anniversary of VE Day

Just like there was in 1945, a street party was held as people of all ages marked the special occasion.

To add to the nostalgia, there was singing by Beau Norton, with children from St Mary’s and Wroxton Schools and local singer Leigh Chambers also performing. Orchard Fields pupils also took to the stage to read a poem.

Here are some photos, taken by Ian Gentles, from the amazing event.

80th anniversary of VE Day in Banbury Having lunch at the street party in front of Banbury Town Hall

80th anniversary of VE Day in Banbury Sir Tony Baldry and Surinder Dhesi, a representative of the Sikh community in Banbury.

80th anniversary of VE Day in Banbury Crowds outside the town hall

80th anniversary of VE Day in Banbury Crowds gather for the speeches and prayers.