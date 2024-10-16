In Pictures: Hook Norton runners, dogs - and even tortoises! - raise over £1,700 in Alternative Race For Life

The 14th edition of the Hooky Alternative Race For Life took place on Sunday, October 6.
In total 211 runners (including 10 dogs and three tortoises) adorned their finest pink outfits and took on the three-mile race around the village.
Since its beginning in 2010 runners taking part in the event have raised £23,000, for the charity that conducts lifesaving cancer research.
1. Hooky Alternative Race For Life
It was all smiles at the finish line. (Bethan Dennick) Photo: Bethan Dennick
2. Hooky Alternative Race For Life
Competitors of all ages took part in the race. (Bethan Dennick) Photo: Bethan Dennick
3. Hooky Alternative Race For Life
Participants wore their brightest pink outfits for the race. (Bethan Dennick) Photo: Bethan Dennick
4. Hooky Alternative Race For Life
Some competitors found alternative methods to tackle the course.(Bethan Dennick) Photo: Bethan Dennick
