Around 200 runners took part in this year's race. (Credit Bethan Dennick)

In Pictures: Hook Norton runners, dogs - and even tortoises! - raise over £1,700 in Alternative Race For Life

By Jack Ingham
Published 16th Oct 2024, 15:28 BST
More than £1,700 was raised for Cancer Research UK by the runners taking part in this year’s Hooky Alternative Race For Life in Hook Norton.

The 14th edition of the Hooky Alternative Race For Life took place on Sunday, October 6.

In total 211 runners (including 10 dogs and three tortoises) adorned their finest pink outfits and took on the three-mile race around the village.

Since its beginning in 2010 runners taking part in the event have raised £23,000, for the charity that conducts lifesaving cancer research.

It was all smiles at the finish line. (Bethan Dennick)

It was all smiles at the finish line. (Bethan Dennick) Photo: Bethan Dennick

Competitors of all ages took part in the race. (Bethan Dennick)

Competitors of all ages took part in the race. (Bethan Dennick) Photo: Bethan Dennick

Participants wore their brightest pink outfits for the race. (Bethan Dennick)

Participants wore their brightest pink outfits for the race. (Bethan Dennick) Photo: Bethan Dennick

Some competitors found alternative methods to tackle the course.(Bethan Dennick)

Some competitors found alternative methods to tackle the course.(Bethan Dennick) Photo: Bethan Dennick

