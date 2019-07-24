In Pictures: Hook Norton Beer Festival

Following dire weather predictions, the twenty-sixth Hooky Beer Festival got away with it again and took place in what could be described as ‘ideal drinking conditions.

Although camping numbers were down, more people arrive by car and taxi.

Hook Norton Beer Festival

120 barrels of beer and cider had been donated by brewers from all over the country.

This year the festival eld our inaugural tug-of-war tournament with eight teams of varying pedigree who all pulled against each other.

Teams included The Hook Norton Ladies Netball, HN Cycling Club, a team of village ladies, a motley collection of individuals from around HN High St, an international

family team who were celebrating a 50th birthday and Banbury Rugby club.

The competition was eventually won by Banbury Rugby Club who won six out of seven pulls but lost against a combined ladies team (all 16 of them).

Organisers will be doing it again next year so get your team applications in early to info@hookybeerfest.co.uk.

Pete Watkins had organised a great musical accompaniment to the beer consumption with all the bands giving their time for free for this event.

First Aid was covered by local first responders, led by James Clarke, who are happy to provide training and advice in the village.

For the latest on the festival visit their Facebook Group and Page and Twitter (@hookybeerfest)

The festival always have jobs that need doing if you are willing to lend a hand. If participation appeals to you drop us an email at info@hookybeerfest.co.uk.

Next year's festival will take place on Saturday, July 18.

