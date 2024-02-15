News you can trust since 1838
In Pictures: Here's a look at some of the exciting events announced for Banbury in 2024

Banbury Town Council have announced a calender of exciting events that will take place in the town this year.
By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 15th Feb 2024, 15:03 GMT

The council has announced a full calendar of exciting events, from live music to culinary delights and millitary parades, that aim to draw residents and visitors into the town centre.

Leader of the council Cllr Kieron Mallon said: “Banbury Town Council continues to promote Banbury, support its small traders and provide free at the point of entry events for young and not so young.

"Spring, Summer Autumn and Winter It seems that every month we provide something for people to enjoy and at the same time bring in not only Banbury residents but visitors from far and wide to enjoy our town and boost the tourist trade of our local businesses. Banbury is a wonderful friendly town, open for business, so come and enjoy what’s on offer”.

For more information visit, https://www.banbury.gov.uk/2024_Events_47290.aspx

Banbury’s events calendar gets underway with the A Taste of Spring mini food and drink festival in the market place on Sunday April 14.

1. A Taste of Spring

Banbury’s events calendar gets underway with the A Taste of Spring mini food and drink festival in the market place on Sunday April 14. Photo: Submitted Image

The Banbury Show on Saturday June 15, will be a day of live music, fairground rides and children’s activities in Spiceball Park.

2. Banbury Show

The Banbury Show on Saturday June 15, will be a day of live music, fairground rides and children’s activities in Spiceball Park. Photo: Submitted Image

After this, the town will celebrate Armed Forces Day with military parades, RAF flyover and exhibitions on Saturday June 29.

3. Armed Forces Day

After this, the town will celebrate Armed Forces Day with military parades, RAF flyover and exhibitions on Saturday June 29. Photo: Submitted Image

Then comes the mayor’s funday on Saturday July 14, with entertainment, activities, fun and games in People’s Park.

4. Mayor's Funday

Then comes the mayor’s funday on Saturday July 14, with entertainment, activities, fun and games in People’s Park. Photo: Submitted Image

