In Pictures: Here's a look at some of the exciting events announced for Banbury in 2024

The council has announced a full calendar of exciting events, from live music to culinary delights and millitary parades, that aim to draw residents and visitors into the town centre.

Leader of the council Cllr Kieron Mallon said: “ Banbury Town Council continues to promote Banbury , support its small traders and provide free at the point of entry events for young and not so young.

"Spring, Summer Autumn and Winter It seems that every month we provide something for people to enjoy and at the same time bring in not only Banbury residents but visitors from far and wide to enjoy our town and boost the tourist trade of our local businesses. Banbury is a wonderful friendly town, open for business, so come and enjoy what’s on offer”.