In Pictures: Four decades of Chenderit student art

As part of the Middleton Cheney school's 40th anniversary celebrations artwork from past students spanning 40 years is on display in the school's Heseltine Gallery until next month.

John Childs, former head of art at Chenderit who has curated the show, said: "Forty years of memorable students who went on with their art studies seemed an opportunity for one last show. I have had a good go at contacting a wide range of former pupils, creating an exciting show.”

The exhibition runs until Friday, October 18.

Matt Jeacock

Amelia Jane Hankin

Jade Gaskin

MP Victoria Prentis opened the exhibition

Attendees enjoy the numerous works of art

Robert Smith

John Childs

Emmeline Child

Joanne Partis