In Pictures: Flower Power walking for Katharine House

Saturday night saw almost 600 walkers take part in the Katharine House Hospice’s Midnight Walk, raising thousands for the charity.

The theme for this year’s event was Flower Power, and there was a array of 60s costumes on display to celebrate 50 years since the summer of love with people showing their love of the Adderbury hospice.

Katharine House Hospice midnight walk NNL-190624-110719001

Chris Higgins, marketing and communications manager at KHH, said: “This year’s Midnight Walk was our best event yet. The need for Katharine House’s services is growing all the time.

“Whether it’s people staying in our hospice at the end of their lives, people who need support to live with their illness in their own homes or in a care home, or children, teenagers, and adults who need help coming to terms with the loss of someone special, the money raised at this year’s walk will make a real difference to the lives of local families.”

This year’s revised start time of 9pm enabled more children to join in the walk than ever before making it a genuine family event.

The event is expected to raise up to £65,000 for Katharine House Hospice.

